TARJA Shares Live Holiday Track "Together"; Audio

Get ready for an extra dark Christmas! Tarja is officially starting the festive season with the first single of her upcoming live album Christmas Together: Live At Olomouc And Hradec Králové 2019. It arrives November 6 via earMUSIC. Pre-order it here.

With "Together", Tarja has chosen a very special song to start the countdown to the new release. Not only is this the song on the album, which is packed with Christmas-classics, it is also the perfect outlook on "Christmas Live." Listen to "Together" (Live at Hradec Králové 2019) here, and below.

This previously unreleased live album takes Tarja's fans back to an atmospheric celebration and invites them to be a part of her always-successful Christmas tours. Tarja is bringing the festive season early with the reissue of her 2017 holiday album From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas).

Christmas Together: Live At Olomouc And Hradec Králové 2019 is available as the Bonus CD for the 2020 edition of From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas).

Tarja utilizes her classically-trained voice and meshes it with darker, gothic influences. Utilizing the sound of a grand orchestra, the successful Finnish solo artist puts a sinister spin on traditional holiday songs.

The album was produced by Tarja, the American Emmy Award-winning film score composer Jim Dooley and British producer Tim Palmer, known for his work with Pearl Jam, U2, David Bowie, and The Cure, among others, who also mixed the album at 62’ Studio in Texas. The album was mastered at Sterling Sound in NY City.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"

"Together"

"We Three Kings"

"Deck the Halls"

"Pie Jesu"

"Amazing Grace"

"O Tannenbaum"

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"

"Feliz Navidad"

"What Child Is This"

"We Wish You a Merry Christmas"

"Sublime Gracia"

"Ô viens, Ô viens, Emmanuel"

"O Christmas Tree"

"Feliz Navidad" (Barbuda Relief and Recovery Charity Version)

CD 2 (Christmas Together: Live at Olomouc and Hradec Králové 2019)

"Sydämeeni Joulun Teen"

"What Child Is This"

"Tonttu"

"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"

"Varpunen Jouluaamuna"

"You Would Have Loved This"

"Ave Maria" (Paolo Tosti)

"Ave Maria" (Michael Hoppé)

"Ave Maria" (Giulio Caccini)

"Ave Maria" (Tarja Turunen)

"Together"

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"The Christmas Song"

"Walking in the Air"

"Silent Night"

"Together" (Live at Hradec Králové 2019):