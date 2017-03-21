TED NUGENT To Make America Rock Again; Summer Tour Dates Announced

Ted Nugent has announced the first batch of dates for his Make America Rock Again tour. He’ll be bringing heart-thumping, all-American rock-n-roll soul music to a city near you.

Along with a ticket to the show, the Dangerzone VIP Packages include a pre-show meet and greet with Ted, a photo of the Nuge for autographing, a VIP laminate and more. For those who have purchased their tickets already, a Dangerzone VIP Package Upgrade option is also available.

“It is my moral, physical, patriotic and spiritual obligation to take the best rock-n-roll to the masses every summer, so here we go again. 50+ years and running to MAKE AMERICA ROCK AGAIN, like I do every year!” — Ted Nugent

June

23 – Wendover, NV – Peppermill Concert Hall

24 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Casino Resort

27 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

28 – Agoura Hills, CA – The Canyon

29 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House

30 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House

July

2 – Pasadena, CA – The Rose

3 – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Cave Big Bear

13 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

20 – Merrillville, IN – Star Plaza Theatre

21 – Hillsboro, MO – Jefferson County Fair

22 – Fond du Lac, WI – Fond du Lac County Fair

23 – Lexington, MI – Lexington Village Theatre

24 – Lexington, MI – Lexington Village Theatre

27 – Effingham, IL – Effingham Performance Center

29 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

30 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

31 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

August

25 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

(Photo by: James Brown)