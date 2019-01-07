TED POLEY On DANGER DANGER In 1989 - "We Were Supposed To Be The Next Big Thing From The East Coast" (Video)

Danger Danger singer Ted Poley got his start in music as a drummer. Before he owned a drum set he would beat on pillows with drumsticks in his bedroom, and eventually he sold his baseball card collection and bought himself a drum set. The first band in which he really established himself as a drummer was Prophet. After singing during a sound check at a gig in Brooklyn, he was approached by bassist Bruno Ravel and asked to be the singer for Danger Danger. Ted was apprehensive about being a singer but agreed to record some demos for the band. Danger Danger ended up getting a record deal, and Bruno convinced Ted to remain as their vocalist.

Poley: "Danger Danger was a fun, awesome band. We were a cool live band, and all the guys really were awesome live, and that set us apart."

