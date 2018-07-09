TELLY ILLOUS "Released" From GREAT WHITE Lineup; Band Welcomes MITCH MALLOY As New Lead Singer

Legendary rock band Great White announce that Mitch Malloy is now its lead singer. Malloy, a celebrated songwriter and artist now based in Nashville, takes the reigns as only the third lead vocalist in Great White’s 36-year history.

“Mitch is an incredible singer, artist, songwriter and engineer,” lead guitarist, Mark Kendall said. “We’re beyond excited to stretch our musical muscles with a fresh, new take on Great White’s catalog of hits. Terry Ilous has been released to join his other projects. We wish him the best of luck and thank him for his run with Great White.”

Malloy, who originally hails from Dickinson, N.D., charted his first solo single, “Anything At All” in 1992. His subsequent hits “Nobody Wins In This War” and “Our Love Will Never Die” also made Billboard’s Top 100. Most recently he’s been cranking out penned hits and producing clients for his Malloy Master Tracks studio. These clients include Taylor Swift, Boys Like Girls, Kenny Loggins, Craig Morgan, Johnny Gates and many more.

Malloy has been in this is this situation before. In 1996 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, Van Halen, asked Malloy to take the reigns as its singer. Although Malloy didn’t take the gig, he further established his reputation as a universally- respected frontman. He’s thrilled to be a part of Great White. He’s not trying to be a “clone” of previous singers Jack Russell and Ilous.

“I have to represent this music honourably,” Malloy said. “I respect what has come before me, and have to remind fans of where they were when they first heard these songs. I also have to be myself at the same time. When I first heard my own voice with Great White’s music, I knew something special was going on.”

Guitarist and keyboardist, Michael Lardie, praised Malloy for his musical chops and reputation. “We had an immediate rapport with Mitch,” Lardie said. “I’m positive the fans will embrace Mitch and continue to support Great White. This music is bigger than any one person.”

“We’re ready to rock with Mitch,” drummer Audie Desbrow added. “2018 and beyond still has a lot in store for Great White. Don’t ever count us down and out. It feels like we’re just getting started.”

Best known for their Grammy nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” Great White has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums, two platinum albums and clocked the top of MTV four times.

To experience their hits live in concert - “Rock Me,” “Mista Bone,” “Save Your Love,” “House of Broken Love,” and “Lady Red Light” - is to ride an emotional wave of sultry connections, arousing lyrics, and an all-out marathon of hard-hitting orchestrations.

Great White continues to tour worldwide and in the last four years logged nearly 400 dates in several states and countries. The band celebrated numerous milestones that included several sold-out performances, a return to the Zurich, Switzerland’s Rock Im Tal Festival, the 10th anniversary of M3 Rock Festival and a handful of intimate, acoustic performances.

They returned to the classic rock radio charts with “Complicated” off of 2012’s Elation. The band’s 12th studio album, Elation, garnered high marks from numerous rock journalists behind the pesky “Something For You,” the cheeky “Shotgun Willie’s,” and the emotional, Top 10 classic rock radio entry, “Hard To Say Goodbye.”

In June 2017, Great White reunited with its original producer, Michael Wagener on the thrilling Full Circle. The nine-track album spawned the balls-to-the wall single “Big Time.” And for the first time in its career, Great White gave a peak behind the curtain to its fans with the accompanying DVD The Making Of Full Circle.

Great White is focused on its newest journey with Malloy. They plan on returning to the studio and will update fans as soon as they can.

Tour dates:

July

14 - The Lucky Eagle Casino - Rochester, WA

20 - Harrah’s Cherokee - Cherokee, NC

21 - Macon City Auditorium - Macon, GA

27 - St. Clair Riverfest - St. Clair, MI

28 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY

30 - Monroe County Fair - Monroe, MI

August

3 - Psycho Silo - Sheffield, IL

4 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

15 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA

17 - Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Verona, NY

18 - Kentucky State Fair - Louisville, KY

19 - The Foundation Performing Arts Center - Spindale, NC

25 - Idaho Rock Fest Melaleca Field - Idaho Falls, ID

September

1 - Shenandoah County Fair - Woodstock, VA

2 - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

8 - Grand Falls Casino - Larchwood, IA

15 - Rockefella’s Music Festival II - Banning, CA

22 - Southwind Casino - Newkirk, OK

28 - Private Event - Detroit, MI

29 - BMI Speedway - Versailles, OH

October

6 - Pearl River Casino & Resort - Philadelphia, PA

November

2 - Sycuan Casino - El Cajon, CA

16 - Golden Nugget Casino - Las Vegas, NV