TEMPERANCE Release "I Am The Fire" (Acoustic Session); Video
February 20, 2020, 28 minutes ago
Temperance released their new album, Viridian, last month via Napalm Records. Today, the band unleashes an acoustic session video for the song, "I Am The Fire". Watch below:
Order Viridian here.
Tracklisting:
“Mission Impossible”
“I Am The Fire”
“Start Another Round”
“My Demons Can’t Sleep”
“Viridian”
“Let It Beat”
“Scent Of Dye”
“The Cult Of Mystery”
“Nanook”
“Gaia”
“Catch The Dream”
“I Am The Fire” lyric video:
“My Demons Can’t Sleep” video:
“Mission Impossible” lyric video:
Temperance are:
Alessia Scolletti - Vocals
Michele Guaitoli - Vocals & Piano
Marco Pastorino - Guitar & Vocals
Luca Negro - Bass
Alfonso Mocerino - Drums
(Photo - Lisa Berg)