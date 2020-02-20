TEMPERANCE Release "I Am The Fire" (Acoustic Session); Video

February 20, 2020, 28 minutes ago

news heavy metal temperance

TEMPERANCE Release "I Am The Fire" (Acoustic Session); Video

Temperance released their new album, Viridian, last month via Napalm Records. Today, the band unleashes an acoustic session video for the song, "I Am The Fire". Watch below:

Order Viridian here.

Tracklisting:

“Mission Impossible”
“I Am The Fire”
“Start Another Round”
“My Demons Can’t Sleep”
“Viridian”
“Let It Beat”
“Scent Of Dye”
“The Cult Of Mystery”
“Nanook”
“Gaia”
“Catch The Dream”

“I Am The Fire” lyric video:

“My Demons Can’t Sleep” video:

“Mission Impossible” lyric video:

Temperance are:

Alessia Scolletti - Vocals
Michele Guaitoli - Vocals & Piano
Marco Pastorino - Guitar & Vocals
Luca Negro - Bass
Alfonso Mocerino - Drums

(Photo - Lisa Berg)



Featured Audio

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews