TEMPERANCE Release "I Am The Fire" (Acoustic Session); Video

Temperance released their new album, Viridian, last month via Napalm Records. Today, the band unleashes an acoustic session video for the song, "I Am The Fire". Watch below:

Order Viridian here.

Tracklisting:

“Mission Impossible”

“I Am The Fire”

“Start Another Round”

“My Demons Can’t Sleep”

“Viridian”

“Let It Beat”

“Scent Of Dye”

“The Cult Of Mystery”

“Nanook”

“Gaia”

“Catch The Dream”

“I Am The Fire” lyric video:

“My Demons Can’t Sleep” video:

“Mission Impossible” lyric video:

Temperance are:

Alessia Scolletti - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals & Piano

Marco Pastorino - Guitar & Vocals

Luca Negro - Bass

Alfonso Mocerino - Drums

(Photo - Lisa Berg)