TEMPLE OF VOID Sign To Relapse Records; New Album Coming In 2021

Relapse Records announces the signing of Detroit, MI-based death/doom legion, Temple Of Void. Temple Of Void are currently writing their Relapse Records debut, their fourth full length, set to be released in 2021. Stay tuned for more information in the near future.

Regarding the signing, Temple Of Void comments: "The pandemic may have stopped us playing shows, but it can’t stop us writing a new record. We’ve been hard at work ever since lock-down started, crafting new songs and exploring new ways to expand and hone our signature sound. Never a band to write the same album twice, our debut for Relapse will both be familiar and new all at the same time. Echoes of the past will meet with glimpses into the future. Each record we write stands on the shoulders of the prior albums, and this is no different. We’re beyond fucking excited to get into the studio next year and track this beast."

Temple Of Void have reverberated across the underground upon the releases of their 2014 full length, Of Terror And The Supernatural, 2017’s critically acclaimed Lords Of Death, and their most recent album, The World That Was.

The World that Was sold out of its first pressing before it was released, speaking to the support from death metal maniacs worldwide. Featuring incredible musical collaborations and artwork that pushed their cosmic atmosphere into new dimensions, The World That Was marked a new step in the band’s forward-thinking path, highlighting them as a contender for the year’s best in extreme music.

Now, with their signing to Relapse Records, Temple Of Void embark once again upon a voyage beyond death, beyond doom, and beyond the ultimate!

Familiarize yourself with Temple Of Void on Bandcamp here.

Lineup:

Michael Erdody - Vocals

Don Durr - Guitar

Jason Pearce - Drums

Alex Awn - Guitar

Brent Satterly - Bass

(Photo - Marvin Shaouni)