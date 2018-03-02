TEMPT Reveal DEF LEPPARD Approved Cover Of “Women”

NYC based rockers Tempt are releasing their first official video and they are getting an extra boost from rock legends Def Leppard who shouted out their video cover of “Women” on their social media as an “Awesome Job”! The magnanimous Leps’ and their fans are embracing young Tempt’s personality, passion and perseverance, breathing much needed life into every rocker’s heart. Social media is over 500,000 views and climbing! The comments shared on Def Leppard’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts in response to their praise of the young band prove that rock and roll is alive and well.

“The Hysteria album is my Sgt. Peppers, the songwriting, the playing, the arrangements and the production are just amazing”, said guitarist Harrison Marcello. “My iTunes counter has me at 10,000 listens and I’m still learning from it.” “Ringo Starr recently lamented the fact that young bands were not being helped out by more established artists anymore, added singer Zach Allen “but here are the Def Leppard guys extending a helping hand to us and it means so much especially when we are right now releasing our video for ‘Under My Skin.’”

The video for “Under My Skin” was shot on location throughout New York City. It features the band performing in a classic Chrysler 300 as they travel through their hometown ending in Times Square. “The response we got from people was nuts, exclaimed drummer, Nick Burrows. “Everywhere we went on the shoot people were just digging the music and had huge smiles on their faces. We all had a great time.”