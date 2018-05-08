TEMPT To Support BON JOVI At Madison Square Garden This Thursday

Homegrown New York-area rock band Tempt will open for Bon Jovi at Madison Square Garden this Thursday, May 10th.

It’s every young band’s dream to play the Garden and thanks to rocker and philanthropist Jon Bon Jovi dreams do come true! In the spirit of giving back, Bon Jovi is doing his part to keep rock alive by offering new rocker’s Tempt the spotlight.

“We're a rock band and Bon Jovi is baked into our DNA. We're fans of theirs in the truest sense. We respect Jon as an artist, songwriter and producer and also really admire his work ethic and his management skills as he has continued to lead the band from success to success on a career that few other artists have.” said Tempt guitarist Harrison Marcello.

“We can't thank him enough for paying it back and extending a helping hand down to us and the other bands that have had the opportunity to open for him. It is a rare occurrence these days. Opening for a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer at Madison Square Garden is unfreakinbelievable! We'd also like to thank Live Nation and WBAB for helping to make it possible," added lead vocalist, Zach Allen.

The band’s members have a deep connection to New York and live in Roslyn, Manhattan and The South Bronx. Tempt and their followers are fired up about this show and are excited the classic rock genre is making it’s return with a new generation. Long Live Rock!

And to coincide opening for Bon Jovi, the band have just released a new video.

The video for “Under My Skin” was shot on location throughout New York City. It features the band performing in a classic Chrysler 300 as they travel through their hometown ending in Times Square.

“The response we got from people was nuts," exclaimed drummer, Nick Burrows. “Everywhere we went on the shoot people were just digging the music and had huge smiles on their faces. We all had a great time.”

Tempt lineup:

Zach Allen: Lead Vocals

Harrison Marcello: Guitar

Nick Burrows: Drums

Chris Gooden: Bass