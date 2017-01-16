TEMPTATION’S WINGS To Release Skulthor Ebonblade Album In March; “Lair Of The Gorgon Queen” Song Streaming

North Carolina-based doom trio, Temptation’s Wings, will release concept album, Skulthor Ebonblade, on March 10th. The new song, "Lair Of The Gorgon Queen, is available for streaming below.

Following the release of 2012 EP Legends Of The Tusk, the new full-length release is the culmination of a decade spent continually improving and refining its thrashy doom metal style. The results speak for themselves, as Skulthor Ebonblade is the complete package: mighty riffs, propulsive rhythms, and emotionally penetrating vocals that hit the heavy metal sweet spot and leave the listener with songs that remain etched in the memory for days on end.

Lyrically, the story of the album concerns legendary warrior Skulthor who returns to find his village burning in black flames, and catches a glimpse of a witch as she disappears behind the smoke. He sets off on a quest to obtain a sword of great power, so he can avenge his clan but loses his humanity along the way only to have to rediscover it to ultimately obtain revenge he sought all along.

Skulthor Ebonblade will be released on CD and digital formats. The CD version will include an acoustic bonus track called "Solitude”. The album was mixed, mastered, and recorded by Andy Bishop at Giraffe Studios, Hendersonville NC. Artwork By David Paul Seymour.

Tracklisting:

“Burning Of Hjalmar”

“I Destroyer”

“Into The Maelstrom”

“To Forge A Legend (Ulfbehrt)”

“Lair Of The Gorgon Queen”

“Solitude” *

“Treachery Of The Blind Raven”

“Witches Of Dredmoor”

“My Name Was Skulthor”

* CD Bonus Track

“Lair Of The Gorgon Queen”: