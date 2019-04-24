TEN Release Official Video Trailer For Opera Omnia: The Complete Works Box Set
April 24, 2019, 27 minutes ago
The long-awaited Ten box set, Opera Omnia: The Complete Works, will be released on April 26 via Frontiers Music Srl. You can pre-order the set here, and watch an official video trailer below.
British hard rockers Ten have an outstanding history of releases in their storied and a revered catalogue. Starting out as a sort of solo project built around singer and songwriter Gary Hughes, Ten found their audience playing a hard rock sound influenced by such giants as UFO, Thin Lizzy, Magnum, Giant, and Whitesnake in a time when playing this particular sound was considered commercial suicide. Records such as The Name of The Rose, The Robe, Spellbound, and the concept album Babylon earned major critical acclaim and put the band on the front of the renaissance of the classic hard rock sound.
Ten has remained centered around the musical talent and direction of Hughes throughout 22 years and 14 studio albums. Opera Omnia: The Complete Works is a long-awaited, stunning, 16 vinyl replica CDs limited edition box set which encompasses the entire history of the band including a substantial number of rare and bonus tracks.
Complete details and tracklisting here.
Lineup:
Gary Hughes - Vocals, Guitars
John Halliwell - Guitars
Neil Fraser - Guitars
Dan Mitchel - Guitars
Dann Rosingana - Guitars
Steve Grocott - Guitars
Chris Francis – Guitars
Vinny Burns - Guitars
Darrel Treece-Birch - Keyboards
Paul Hodson - Keyboards And Synthesizers
Ged Rylands - Keyboards
Don Airey - Keyboards
Mark Sumner - Bass
Steve Mckenna - Bass
Frank Basile – Drums
Greg Morgan - Drums
Mark Zonder - Drums
Max Yates - Drums