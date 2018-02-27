TENGGER CAVALRY - Cian Bi Track-By-Track Video #1 Streaming

Tengger Cavalry's sixth record and Napalm Records' debut, Cian Bi, is out now. A first track-by-track video for the album can be found below. Order the new album here.

'Cian Bi' stands for the name of an ancient nomadic tribe that immigrated into Northern China to merge cultural differences. The band's nomadic fighting spirit helps to fuse unworldly cultures in harmony - and that's the spirit! With their music as a deputy: Distorted guitars and double bass-blast beats hit this very own singing style out of Central Asia. With the Mongolian horsehead fiddle aka Morin khuur these extremes got stick together to a thrilling sound you have never heard before. This is innovation surpreme!

Nature G, mastermind and creative spirit behind Tengger Cavalry, comments: "In this album, we used the concept of the Cian Bi tribe, to express the idea of multi-culture development, acceptance of diversity and individual freedom. We believe that through individual choice and identity freedom, each of us can decide who we want to become and embrace every culture around the world as one nomadic tribe - human tribe."

Cian Bi tracklisting:

"And Darkness Continues"

"Cian-Bi (Fight Your Darkness)"

"Our Ancestors"

"Strength"

"Chasing My Horse"

"Electric Shaman"

"Ride Into Grave And Glory (War Horse II)"

"Redefine"

"A Drop Of The Blood, A Leap Of The Faith"

"The Old War"

"One Tribe, Beyond Any Nation"

"Just Forgive"

"One-Track Mind"

"You and I, Under The Same Sky"

"Sitting In Circle"

Track-by-track #1:

"You and I, Under The Same Sky" lyric video:

"Ride Into Grave And Glory (War Horse II)" lyric video:

"Cian-Bi (Fight Your Darkness)" video:

"Cian Bi" instrumental playthrough:

"Ritual And Redemption" lyric video: