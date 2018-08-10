TENGGER CAVALRY Release "Redefine" Music Video; September Performance At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall Announced

Earlier this year, Global Music Award-winning nomadic folk metal group Tengger Cavalry turned heads with the release of their sixth album, Cian Bi, via Napalm Records. Now, the band announce their upcoming return to Carnegie Hall's stunning Weill Recital Hall in New York City (154 W 57th St.) for a special performance on Thursday, September 20th.

The performance will begin at 8 PM and tickets start at $30. The performance will feature traditional nomadic musical techniques and instruments such as throat singing, Mongolian long song, and Morin Khuur. Head here for more information.

In celebration of this performance announcement, Tengger Cavalry have revealed a brand new music video for their track "Redefine", cut from Cian Bi. The video acts as an artistic interpretation of the message that Tengger Cavalry's music often represents - raising awareness for the preservation of Mongolian culture in the face of modernization and overall culture conflict. Watch the video below.

Frontman Nature G explains in description of the video, "As core members of Tengger Cavalry and traditionally trained Mongolian folk musicians, both Wulijimuren and I immigrated from China to New York City several years ago. Being stripped away from the Nomadic Grassland and stepping into the very industrial and multi-cultural world of the Big Apple, we've both faced challenges of progressing and preserving the traditional Nomadic culture in our lives and in modern day.

"Unlike Viking trends, Nomadic culture still exists upon the Grasslands and horse riding landscapes in Northern China and is facing great danger in the face of modernization and industrialization from the South. This video represents the mixed challenge we, as Tengger Cavalry, are facing every day. It's a video about cultural conflict, homeland, modern culture, progression and inner strength."