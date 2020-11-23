TERAMAZE Release New Track "Take Your Shot"; Audio Streaming

Australian progressive metal band, Teramaze, have released a new single, entitled "Take Your Shot". Get it here, and listen below.

Says guitarist/vocalist Dean Wells: "We literally wrote, recorded and mixed 'Take Your Shot' in one day and we were so excited how it came out that we wanted to share it with the world 24 hours after it was finished. Its a song about taking your shot and standing your ground and never backing down, even if it feels like everyone around you is against you, and overcoming self doubt and just kicking life in its face."

Lineup:

Dean Wells - Guitars, Vocals

Andrew Cameron - Bass

Nick Ross - Drums

Chris Zoupa - Guitar

(Photo - Karina Wells)