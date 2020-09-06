Terms that You Should be Aware of While Trading Bitcoins

Bitcoin and Blockchain is a whole new term and a new concept, and not everyone knows much about it. Most of us have superficial thinking about bitcoins and the Blockchain. Hence it is very important that you know the terms very clearly with a good understanding. Knowing the terms can help you further understand the nature of cryptocurrencies.

Terms that You Should Know

If you are into bitcoin trading or interested in bitcoin, then you must also know the common terms that will help you to make the trade. It will also help you to have a better understanding so that you can get some good ideas about it.

Altcoin

An altcoin is an alternative to Bitcoin; it is also another kind of an alternative coin. It has been found that there are 1000 different types of altcoins. If you wish to understand altcoin in a different way, you mean “alternative protocol asset.”

Address

After all, a bitcoin is a wallet, which is something that you will need to send the money to someone or receive money from someone. The address in a wallet is very important so that the money is sent to the correct person or received from the correct person.

ATH

This is the abbreviation of “All-Time High,” and this term will be extremely helpful in case of tracking any bitcoin currency. It is used to track the digital currency; all the digital currencies are quite volatile, so it will be helpful if you remember the ATH of the coin and just follow it up.

Blockchain

A blockchain has been distributed, and it is in the form of a ledger system. These blocks have certain verified transactions. However, it is found that BlockchainBlockchain was not supposed to be decentralized. The idea of bitcoin was first introduced by the white paper, which was published in 2008.

Bullish

If a trader believes that the price of an asset will rise, he is certainly wrong. Without doing anything, if you think that your price would increase, then you must be a bull. Hence the term bullish has been found for those who believe that the price will increase no matter what.

Cryptography

This term is as common as Cryptocurrency, which leads us to the fact that cryptography is basically the activity of encoding and decoding the information sent through the distributed ledger. This is an activity which disables the observers from identifying the address where it is being sent.

Distributed Ledger

It is a kind of method in which all the information is recorded but in a manner that is distributed. No one else would be knowing about it or, no one else would understand the source and the end of the ledger. The information is spread across various other devices.

Fiat Currency

This is the most common term; it is the kind of currency that is minted from the Central bank; hence it has a certain value. The fiat currencies are the traditional currencies that are most believed to be a part of the government. Anything that is related to the government has a particular value, and a particular type of currency is used in the nation.

FOMO

It means the fear of missing out, and this is very common in the ones who use bitcoin. The bitcoin prices rise and fall so often that often, the bitcoin users are in extreme fear of missing out. Once you are unable to buy or sell bitcoin at the correct time with the correct value, then you would be failing to make a profit.

Conclusion

While wrapping up, I would like to bring to your notice that these are just a few of them, if you wish you can earn a lot of money by investing at the correct time. There has to be continuous monitoring of the kind of work you do and the kind of knowledge you have about Cryptocurrency.