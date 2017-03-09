TERROR Announce US Tour Dates; The Walls Will Fall EP Due In April
March 9, 2017, 2 hours ago
Terror has announced plans to release a new EP, titled The Walls Will Fall, via Pure Noise Records on April 28th. In support of the new record, the band has announced they’ll be hitting the road this spring for a US headline tour with God’s Hate and Abuse Of Power.
Terror recently joined Pure Noise Records where they’ll begin the next chapter of their storied career with the torrential EP, The Walls Will Fall. The record follows their most recent full-length, 2015’s The 25th Hour, and features some of the most vicious tracks the band has ever recorded.
Additional details about the record will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Tour dates:
May
10 - Boston, MA - The Hardcore Stadium
11 - Syracuse, NY - TBA
12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
13 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub
14 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
15 - St. Petersburg, FL - Local 662
16 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks
17 - Atlanta, GA - MJQ
18 - Louisville, KY - Spinelli’s Pizza
19 - Erie, PA - Basement Transitions
20 - Waterfront, NY - Dukes Grove
21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *BNB Bowl
(Photo - Alexander Malecki)