TERROR Announce US Tour Dates; The Walls Will Fall EP Due In April

Terror has announced plans to release a new EP, titled The Walls Will Fall, via Pure Noise Records on April 28th. In support of the new record, the band has announced they’ll be hitting the road this spring for a US headline tour with God’s Hate and Abuse Of Power.

Terror recently joined Pure Noise Records where they’ll begin the next chapter of their storied career with the torrential EP, The Walls Will Fall. The record follows their most recent full-length, 2015’s The 25th Hour, and features some of the most vicious tracks the band has ever recorded.

Additional details about the record will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tour dates:

May

10 - Boston, MA - The Hardcore Stadium

11 - Syracuse, NY - TBA

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

13 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

14 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

15 - St. Petersburg, FL - Local 662

16 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks

17 - Atlanta, GA - MJQ

18 - Louisville, KY - Spinelli’s Pizza

19 - Erie, PA - Basement Transitions

20 - Waterfront, NY - Dukes Grove

21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *BNB Bowl

