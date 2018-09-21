TERROR UNIVERSAL Featured In New Episode Of Bus Invaders; Video

This episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of the horror metal band Terror Universal, while on Summer Slaughter 2018 with Between The Buried And Me, Born Of Osiris, Veil Of Maya, and more. Terror Universal is currently supporting their 2018 album, Make Them Bleed.

Terror Universal unleashed their debut full-length album, Make Them Bleed, earlier this year via Minus Head Records.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To Hell”

“Passage Of Pain”

“Dig You A Hole”

“Dead On Arrival”

“Through The Mirrors”

“Your Time Has Come”

“Make Them Bleed”

“Into Darkness”

“Spines”

“Piece By Piece”

"Through The Mirrors" video:

"Dig You A Hole" video:

“Make Them Bleed”: