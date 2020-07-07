TERSIVEL Details New Single “Embers Beneath The Spirit”

Argentina/Sweden's Tersivel, a pagan metal band based in Malmö, will release its brand new single, the successor to the single "Satyrs Wine Part II" (2018) and the album Worship Of The Gods (2017).

The new single is titled "Embers Beneath The Spirit"; it will be released independently on July 17. Preorder/presave the single here .

Tersivel is a band of altering genres, perhaps centered around vivid soundscapes, where death/doom and post-metal converge. Paganism and heathenry, along with philosophical themes, are the lyrical spine providing support to the emotions of their music.

Tersivel commented on the new single: "We’ve put our substance into the creation of this new song. Its conception has been intense, not only for the less traveled road to exploration we've been taking the last couple of years, but also for getting punched in the face by reality itself. The amount of music out there is, to put it politely, overwhelming, and often it feels like there's more music than listeners. However, the urge to connect with ourselves seems to be satisfied only by being ‘happy’ or by making serious art, pursuing the former is a waste of life, doing the latter properly is impossible, but at least, there's honesty there.

“Once 'Embers Beneath The Spirit' was ready, we struggled a lot about releasing it or not. Stillness came, and then, nothing. Where did the pleasure of creation go? - We asked ourselves without saying a word. Probably nobody will ever know. The only thing we hope for is that this song will bring you some comfort, whenever and wherever you are. Thanks for listening. Lian, Franco and Danny."

"Embers Beneath The Spirit" was conceived between February and June 2020 and later it was mixed and mastered at Studio White Door Mixing. Single's cover artwork and logo by Vito Rodriguez Christensen.