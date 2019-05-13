TESLA Announce UK Headline Show Around Download Festival Appearance
May 13, 2019, an hour ago
American rock band, Tesla, play worldwide throughout 2019. The band have a series of European dates in June, and have just added a UK headline date to their existing itinerary.
Upcoming dates:
June
14 - Download Festival - Donington UK
16 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London UK
19 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany
20 - Rock The Ring Festival - Hinwil, Switzerland
22 - Azkena Festival - Vitoria, Spain
23 - Hellfest Festival - Clisson, France
Shepherds Bush Empire tickets are on sale Thursday, March 28 at 9 AM, GMT, here.
Tesla's eighth studio album, Shock, is available via via UMe. Shock, produced and co-written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard), can be ordered now on CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited edition translucent blue vinyl formats, as well as other unique merchandise bundles, here.
Tracklisting:
"You Won’t Take Me Alive"
"Taste Like"
"We Can Rule The World"
"Shock"
"Love Is A Fire"
"California Summer Song"
"Forever Loving You"
"The Mission"
"Tied To The Tracks"
"Afterlife"
"I Want Everything"
"Comfort Zone"
"Shock" video:
"California Summer Song":
"Taste Like":