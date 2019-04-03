TESLA Appear On Great Day Houston - Interview, Performance Footage Posted

Earlier today, April 3rd, Tesla were the special musical guests on Great Day Houston. Check out the clips below to see the interview segment, as well as the band performing their classic cover of "Signs", initially done by Canadian rock group Five Man Electrical Band. Tesla also plays a brand new original song, "Forever Loving You", from their recently released eighth studio album Shock.

In live news, Tesla's next concert is April 4th in Houston, Texas at House Of Blues. To view their complete tour schedule, which runs until mid-August, visit this location.

Shock, produced and co-written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard), can be ordered now on CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited edition translucent blue vinyl formats, as well as other unique merchandise bundles, here.

Tracklisting:

"You Won’t Take Me Alive"

"Taste Like"

"We Can Rule The World"

"Shock"

"Love Is A Fire"

"California Summer Song"

"Forever Loving You"

"The Mission"

"Tied To The Tracks"

"Afterlife"

"I Want Everything"

"Comfort Zone"

"Shock" video:

"California Summer Song":

"Taste Like":