TESLA Guitarist DAVE RUDE Guests On New Couch Riffs Podcast; Audio

September 16, 2020, an hour ago

Tesla guitarist Dave Rude guests on the latest episode of the Couch Riffs podcast. Listen below.

Host Mike Squires comments: "This episode features our friend and special guest Dave Rude who, after 14 years, is still the new guy in Tesla. A phenomenal guitarist and sweet guy, he's an easy hang a very casual conversationalist. He was also one of the earliest guests on the first version of what Couch Riffs used to exist as and absolutely shredded the Slash solo on 'Always On The Run' by Lenny Kravitz."



