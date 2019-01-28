TESLA Guitarist FRANK HANNON - "It's Really Been A Great Era For Us"

As part of the 2019 NAMM Show, which happened last week in Anaheim, California, Gibson Guitar CMO, Cesar Gueikian, spoke with Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon about his musical influences, favorite Gibson guitars and celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Love Song"; an excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Frank: "That album came out 30 years ago. On February 1st, we're going to be celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Great Radio Controversy. As well as releasing a new album called Shock, that was produced by Phil Collen of Def Leppard... it's really been a great era for us."

Tesla is set to release their eighth studio album, Shock, on March 8th. The album's title track, as well as video trailer for the upcoming release, can be found below. Pre-order now on CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited edition translucent blue vinyl formats, as well as other unique merchandise bundles, here.

Produced and co-written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard), Shock is Tesla's eighth studio album and features the electrifying first single, “Shock”, which is available now for streaming and immediate download.

Tracklisting:

"You Won’t Take Me Alive"

"Taste Like"

"We Can Rule The World"

"Shock"

"Love Is A Fire"

"California Summer Song"

"Forever Loving You"

"The Mission"

"Tied To The Tracks"

"Afterlife"

"I Want Everything"

"Comfort Zone"

"Shock":

Trailer:

Don’t miss Tesla on tour, kicking off February 1st. The band will also be supporting Def Leppard on their Canadian Summer Tour, starting in Halifax, Nova Scotia on July 12th.

