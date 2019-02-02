TESLA’s TROY LUCCKETA Reacts To Snarky Rolling Stone Review Of Mechanical Resonance – “I’d Say That This Guy’s Right”

In a new interview with Decibel Geek, Tesla’s Troy Luccketta joined the podcast to discuss the band’s 1986 debut, Mechanical Resonance.

During the interview, Luccketta was asked to react to a rather snarky review of the album from Rolling Stone writer J.D. Considine. Listen to the episode below and his reaction to the review can be heard at the 15:18 mark of the interview.

In Considine’s review, he wrote, “Tesla takes a decidedly heavy-metal approach to its material. Mostly it's the showy twin-guitar attack of Tommy Skeoch and Frank Hannon that keeps the band from sounding overly polite. Fast and flashy, it's perfect post-Van Halen ear candy, offering little content but plenty of excitement. Unfortunately, like many bands fresh from the bar circuit, Tesla still seems wedded to the sort of mannerisms demanded of cover bands. Thus, ‘Little Suzi’ finds singer Jeff Keith dusting off his Paul Rodgers impression, while on the ballad ‘We're No Good Together’ he does a decent Steve Marriott. Even the titles suggest an eagerness to follow any available trend – can the spelling of ‘EZ Come EZ Go’ or ‘Cumin' Acha Live’ be anything but an attempt to duplicate some of Quiet Riot's success with ‘Cum On Feel the Noize’?”

Luccketa remarked, “We don’t pay a whole lot of attention to what’s written or what’s not written….Tesla’s a pretty good, solid rock ‘n’ roll band. Are we groundbreaking? Absolutely not. I don’t believe that. Y’know maybe to some of our fans we are. But for me, I know when it comes to magazines like Rolling Stone and if you look at all the best of the best that we’ve had; from Aerosmith to Humble Pie to Led Zeppelin and to all of that, I’d say that this guy’s right (referring to Rolling Stone writer J.D. Considine’s 1987 review of Mechanical Resonance). I don’t have a problem with that. I can be fair with that…to those bands and the Beatles and all those people, I mean, those bands are 10s...and we’re gonna probably be, if we hit a 5 then maybe we’re doing okay and I think that’s fair. If you look at Pink Floyd Dark

Side of the Moon, I mean, we can’t even get close to those records….We are a product of the ‘80s.”

Tesla is set to release their eighth studio album, Shock, on March 8th. The album's title track, as well as video trailer for the upcoming release, can be found below. Pre-order now on CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited edition translucent blue vinyl formats, as well as other unique merchandise bundles, here.

Produced and co-written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard), Shock is Tesla's eighth studio album and features the electrifying first single, “Shock”, which is available now for streaming and immediate download.

"Shock":

Trailer:

Don’t miss Tesla on tour, kicking off February 1st. The band will also be supporting Def Leppard on their Canadian Summer Tour, starting in Halifax, Nova Scotia on July 12th.

