TESSERACT Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video
January 12, 2017, 31 minutes ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, progressive metal band TesseracT show off the gear that they use onstage:
TesseracT will support The Devin Townsend Project on the UK leg of their Transcendence European / UK Tour 2017 tour.
March
12 - Colston Hall - Bristol, United Kingdom
13 - Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom
14 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, United Kingdom
16 - Institute - Birmingham, United Kingdom
17 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom
18 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom
Go to this location for ticket information.