TESSERACT Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, progressive metal band TesseracT show off the gear that they use onstage:

TesseracT will support The Devin Townsend Project on the UK leg of their Transcendence European / UK Tour 2017 tour.

March

12 - Colston Hall - Bristol, United Kingdom

13 - Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom

14 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, United Kingdom

16 - Institute - Birmingham, United Kingdom

17 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom

18 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Go to this location for ticket information.