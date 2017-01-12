TESSERACT Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, progressive metal band TesseracT show off the gear that they use onstage:

TesseracT will support The Devin Townsend Project on the UK leg of their Transcendence European / UK Tour 2017 tour.

March
12 - Colston Hall - Bristol, United Kingdom
13 - Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom
14 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, United Kingdom    
16 - Institute - Birmingham, United Kingdom
17 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom    
18 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Go to this location for ticket information.

