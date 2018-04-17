TESSERACT Streaming New Version Of "Smile"; Sonder Album Out Friday

TesseracT will release their new studio album Sonder this Friday, April 20th, via Kscope. Ahead of the album release, the band is streaming the new version of the song "Smile". Listen below, and read an exclusive interview with singer Daniel Tompkins at Billboard.

Sonder adds significant firepower to the band's arsenal, blending the harsh abrasiveness of One (2011) and progressive ethereal elements of Altered State (2013) with the accessibility of Polaris (2015). Sonder is streamlined, honest, and direct, with all the trademark TesseracT dreamy atmospherics and bending grooves. Sonder was recorded in the UK at 4D Sounds, Celestial Sounds and Project Studios, and engineered by the band and Aiden O'Brien, with mastering by Acle Kahney and cover artwork designed by Amos Williams.

Sonder will be released on CD and a 2-CD deluxe package featuring a binaural album bonus disc. Also available will be a Vinyl LP edition in multiple color variants as well as a Picture Disc (exclusive to the band's webstores). Digital album pre-orders will receive "Luminary" and "King" as instant downloads. The album is available for pre-order here.



For audiophiles, TesseracT have produced a binaural version which will be available exclusively as part of the 2-CD version. This version is a 360-listening experience designed by Klang: Fabrik for headphones listening.

Bassist Amos Williams explains, "The concept is to push past the restrictions of a stereo headphone mix and create an accurate '3D' space in which positioning outside of the normal Left Right axis can occur. This is something that every artist that uses in ear monitors on stage wishes to recreate; the real and accurate positioning of instruments. We immediately felt that this technology could be applicable to us in the studio. TesseracT loves to bring what it does in the studio to the stage, but this time it's experimenting with bringing a live element to the studio."

Sonder tracklisting:

"Luminary"

"King"

"Orbital"

"Juno"

"Beneath My Skin"

"Mirror Image"

"Smile"

"The Arrow"

"King" video:

"Luminary":

Building on their phenomenal success with worldwide tours in support of Polaris over the last two years, as both headliners and as special guests for the likes of Megadeth, Meshuggah, DevinTownsend Project, and Gojira, TesseracT area gearing up take Sonder to worldwide audiences beginning in North America in April. On this tour, they will be supported by Plini and Astronoid, with the first show in Boston on Apri 19th and the tour culminating at New York's Irving Plaza on May 24th.

Tickets on sale at this location

"North America is where TesseracT first took off and is always the leg of the album cycle that holds the most sentiment to me," said Williams. "There are a lot of good memories made and good friends discovered along those long and bumpy roads. This time we're lucky enough to share the road with two boundary pushing bands: Astronoid, a wall of euphoric noise who have a bright and noisy future ahead of them. And Plini, with his genre-defying effortless virtuosity. It’s going to be a fun tour for us, especially as we've got a bunch of new tunes to add to the set!"

Tour dates:

April

19 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

20 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

22 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete’s

24 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

29 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

May

1- Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent

4 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

5 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

9 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

11 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

12 - Calgary, AB - Marquee

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

15 - Denver, CO - Summit

16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway

19 - Chicago, IL - Metro

20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

22 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

23 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

(Photo - Steve Brown)