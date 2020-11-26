TESSERACT Vocalist DANIEL TOMPKINS Runs Down 10 Albums That Changed His Life

Speaking with Music Radar, TesseracT frontman Daniel Tompkins offered a rundown of the 10 albums that changed his life. Following is an excerpt from the list.

A Perfect Circle – Mer de Noms (2000)

Tompkins: "I heard A Perfect Circle before Tool. It came out when I was 16 and it was something I'd never heard before. It's the mood. A lot of the albums I've chosen are all about the mood and the journey. It's not just about Maynard (James Keenan); all the musicianship is utterly fantastic.

I saw them tour this at Nottingham Rock City. I was front row, mesmerised the whole time. The way the stage was lit with the back-lit silhouettes created this mood; a mesmerisation that was hypnotic. People were just in awe. As a 16-year-old kid who didn't know what he wanted to do other than sing, I said 'No matter what happens I have to do this; this is magical.' That was the moment I knew I wanted to be a singer. I didn't know how I was going to get there, but I knew I wanted a piece of it."

Sevendust – Seasons (2003)

Tompkins: "Huge songs. Every song's got an amazing hook to it. Lajon Witherspoon's voice is the most well-rounded, soulful, rich voice. The production of the records was so huge it left me thinking 'Why do more people not know who Sevendust are? Why are they not as big as Korn?' They've been going for years, and they've just released a new album that's absolutely amazing!

I used to listen to it in the car religiously. I can sing along to Lajon's voice well but can I write anything like it? Can I get my voice to sit in the same zone tonally? I can't do it, I haven't got the soul!"

TesseracT released the deluxe vinyl reissue of their critically-acclaimed 2013 album, Altered State, on November 6th via Century Media. This 4LP+2CD set collects the original album together with the instrumentals, the latter of which have never been released on vinyl. Each 180g 2LP set comes in a gatefold sleeve, packaged in a slipcase with 4 individual inserts/lyric sheets, plus 2 CD's.

"For the band, we always felt like we hit a perfect balance with the presentation on Altered State. And that the concept was made even more striking in a gatefold vinyl package. There's just something very tactile and real about that iteration. We're all really looking forward to it being available in that format again," states TesseracT about the release.

Altered State was originally released back in 2013, and is the only album to feature vocalist Ashe O'Hara. Additionally, the album was nominated in the Best Album category at the Progressive Music Awards 2013, following their previous Best New Band win. Watch the video for the single "Nocturne", which has over 2.7 million views on YouTube, below. The instrumental version of "Nocturne", which is featured on this 4LP set also features a guest appearance from Paul Waggoner of Between The Buried & Me.

Most recently, the band (with vocalist Daniel Tompkins) released their latest album Sonder in 2018, before embarking on a world tour in support of the record. During the enforced lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, the band performed a Live In Lockdown' session, recorded in 5 different locations, across 3 different countries. Watch below.

