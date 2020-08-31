TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO Unleashes Bass Playthrough Of DEATH's "Zero Tolerance"

August 31, 2020, 33 minutes ago

TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO Unleashes Bass Playthrough Of DEATH's "Zero Tolerance"

Testament's fretless bass guru Steve Di Giorgio has posted a bass playthrough video for Death's "Zero Tolerance". Check it out below.

Steve comments: "This playthrough is the 'bass only' version from the Death To All video up on Gene's channel here. I'm playing the bass line I recorded on the preproduction version that you can hear on the Symbolic reissue that has the bonus tracks. In 1994, I went to Florida with a dislocated finger to work with Chuck and Gene on the new songs that would become the Symbolic album. I didn't make the final studio session because of the timing of the birth of my daughter. But as things would happen...I returned again, and again. 

Thanks for watching. More to come..."



