TESTAMENT Confirm January 2020 For Release Of New Studio Album; Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2019 Show Available
June 24, 2019, 2 hours ago
Testament frontman Chuck Billy and guitarist Eric Peterson held a press conference at Hellfest 2019 in Clisson, France this past weekend, andc discussed the status of the band's new studio album, which has just been completed. They confirmed that producer Andy Sneap will be mixing the record, and that it will be released in January 2020.
In addition, pro-shot video of Testament's entire Hellfest 2019 set can be viewed below.
The band's European tour schedule is as follows.
June
25 - Mystic Festival - Kraków, Poland
27 - Sonic Park - Bologna, Italy
29 - Tons of Rock - Oslo, Norway
30 - Aveny Sundsvall - Sundsvall, Sweden
July
2 - Kulturbolaget - Malmö, Sweden
4 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark
6 - Resurrection Festival - Celeiro, Spain
7 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Santa Coloma De Gramenet, Spain
August
1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
2 - Pol'And'Rock Festival - Kostrzyn Nad Odra, Poland
4 - Sylak Open Air - Saint-maurice-de-gourdans, France
6 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria
7 - venue tba - Budapest, Hungary
8 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic
9 - Party San - Obermehler, Germany
10 - Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands Antilles
12 - Garage GmbH u. Co. KG - Saarbrucken, Germany
13 - Z7 & Mini Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
14 - Airport Eventhall - Obertraubling, Germany
15 - Summer Breeze Open Air - Wittelshofen, Germany
17 - Pstereo - Trondheim, Norway