TESTAMENT / DRAGONLORD Guitarist ERIC PETERSON And Others Confirmed For Signing Sessions At WonderCon 2019

Nuclear Blast returns to booth #1126 at WonderCon Anaheim 2019. The label is offering massive discounts on CDs and vinyl only available at this year’s WonderCon. Booth #1126 will also carry new 2019 releases from Nuclear Blast artists, T-shirt designs from Blackcraft Cult and Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast official merchandise.

On Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30 Nuclear Blast welcomes guest signings by:

- Eric Peterson of Testament and Dragonlord

- Zehra Fazal, voice actress on Young Justice Outsiders and Voltron: Legendary Defender

- April Wahlin, fiction author and winner of The Search for the Next Elvira

Also at booth #1126 is Stern Pinball’s new line of pinball machine celebrating the iconic American TV hit sitcom The Munsters. The Munsters pinball machines are available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models.

(Eric Peterson photo - Richard Haick)