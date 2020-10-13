TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK Shares New Rap "Wear A F’ing Mask"; Video

"My recent homespun rap track 'Trump Sucks' got so much attention, from being labelled 'an anthem' and 'brilliant' to 'pathetic' and 'cringeworthy,' that I just had to follow it up,” says Alex Skolnick, guitarist for Testament and the Alex Skolnick Trio.

"I realize a jazz/rock guitarist widely known for his thrash metal work releasing old school rap tunes with a sociopolitical message and Zappa-esque satire might not make sense. But my question to you is: Does anything make sense these days? Enjoy, and don't forget: Wear a F’ing Mask!”