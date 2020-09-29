TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK Shares New Song "Trump Sucks"; Video

Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick has released a new song, entitled "Trump Sucks". A message from Skolnick follows:

"This song just poured out of me yesterday. It was completed in a matter of hours. To all the Trump2020 and Maga folks who've been flooding my timelines ever since my post the other day about the election, I'd like to say thank you, sincerely. You've inspired me to do something a bit different (for me, anyway): Rapping. Enjoy! 😘

"PS I know some will hate this, try to say I'm a "celebrity," shouldn't talk about politics (except when you agree with it). Nope. No time for debates here. If you hate it, please ignore, wait for another post you like better or unfollow, no harm no foul.. Cheers 🍻 And oh yeah.. #trumpsucks #bidenharris2020"