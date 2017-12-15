TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK - "When I Was 10 I Discovered KISS... That Was When I Had To Learn Guitar"; Video
In a new 2-part video interview with FaceCulture, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick discusses touring, playing piano and guitar, The Beatles, KISS, growing up, how he gets into a creative space, writing different genres, Rick Rubin, John Zorn, why he went back to Testament, and much more. Watch below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Testament have announced their return to Europe in March/April 2018. The band is still touring in support of their latest record, Brotherhood Of The Snake, and they will be bringing along with them Canadian thrashers Annihilator as well as Polish death metal tank and label mates Vader.
Tour dates:
March
14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Traedgarn
15 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
16 - Örebro, Sweden - Conventum Kongress
17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan
20 - Helsinki, Finland - Circus
21 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
29 - Bristol, UK - Motion
30 - Manchester, UK - Ritz
31 - Birmingham, UK - Institute
April
1 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
2 - Glasgow, Scotland - QMU
4 - London, England - Koko