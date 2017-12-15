TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK - "When I Was 10 I Discovered KISS... That Was When I Had To Learn Guitar"; Video

In a new 2-part video interview with FaceCulture, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick discusses touring, playing piano and guitar, The Beatles, KISS, growing up, how he gets into a creative space, writing different genres, Rick Rubin, John Zorn, why he went back to Testament, and much more. Watch below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Testament have announced their return to Europe in March/April 2018. The band is still touring in support of their latest record, Brotherhood Of The Snake, and they will be bringing along with them Canadian thrashers Annihilator as well as Polish death metal tank and label mates Vader.

Tour dates:

March

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Traedgarn

15 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

16 - Örebro, Sweden - Conventum Kongress

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

20 - Helsinki, Finland - Circus

21 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

29 - Bristol, UK - Motion

30 - Manchester, UK - Ritz

31 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

April

1 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - QMU

4 - London, England - Koko