TESTAMENT - New Album Nearing Completion; Audio Interview With Drummer GENE HOGLAN Available
June 19, 2019, 34 minutes ago
Guesting on the Talk Toomey podcast, Testament drummer Gene Hoglan revealed the band is hoping to have their new album done - it is nearing completion - "for a 2019 release. And I would also imagine if that didn't happen, then early 2020."
Producer Andy Sneap will be mixing the record, which was tracked by Juan Urteaga.
The band's European tour schedule is as follows.
June
19 - Arsenal Fest - Kragujevac, Serbia
21 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
22 - Le 106 - Deville-les-rouen, France
23 - Hellfest - Saint-hilaire-de-clisson, France
25 - Mystic Festival - Kraków, Poland
27 - Sonic Park - Bologna, Italy
29 - Tons of Rock - Oslo, Norway
30 - Aveny Sundsvall - Sundsvall, Sweden
July
2 - Kulturbolaget - Malmö, Sweden
4 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark
6 - Resurrection Festival - Celeiro, Spain
7 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Santa Coloma De Gramenet, Spain
August
1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
2 - Pol'And'Rock Festival - Kostrzyn Nad Odra, Poland
4 - Sylak Open Air - Saint-maurice-de-gourdans, France
6 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria
7 - venue tba - Budapest, Hungary
8 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic
9 - Party San - Obermehler, Germany
10 - Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands Antilles
12 - Garage GmbH u. Co. KG - Saarbrucken, Germany
13 - Z7 & Mini Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
14 - Airport Eventhall - Obertraubling, Germany
15 - Summer Breeze Open Air - Wittelshofen, Germany
17 - Pstereo - Trondheim, Norway
In the video below, check out some of the super cool items which Testament singer Chuck Billy has been collecting throughout the years!