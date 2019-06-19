TESTAMENT - New Album Nearing Completion; Audio Interview With Drummer GENE HOGLAN Available

Guesting on the Talk Toomey podcast, Testament drummer Gene Hoglan revealed the band is hoping to have their new album done - it is nearing completion - "for a 2019 release. And I would also imagine if that didn't happen, then early 2020."

Producer Andy Sneap will be mixing the record, which was tracked by Juan Urteaga.

The band's European tour schedule is as follows.

June

19 - Arsenal Fest - Kragujevac, Serbia

21 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

22 - Le 106 - Deville-les-rouen, France

23 - Hellfest - Saint-hilaire-de-clisson, France

25 - Mystic Festival - Kraków, Poland

27 - Sonic Park - Bologna, Italy

29 - Tons of Rock - Oslo, Norway

30 - Aveny Sundsvall - Sundsvall, Sweden

July

2 - Kulturbolaget - Malmö, Sweden

4 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

6 - Resurrection Festival - Celeiro, Spain

7 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Santa Coloma De Gramenet, Spain

August

1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

2 - Pol'And'Rock Festival - Kostrzyn Nad Odra, Poland

4 - Sylak Open Air - Saint-maurice-de-gourdans, France

6 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

7 - venue tba - Budapest, Hungary

8 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic

9 - Party San - Obermehler, Germany

10 - Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands Antilles

12 - Garage GmbH u. Co. KG - Saarbrucken, Germany

13 - Z7 & Mini Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

14 - Airport Eventhall - Obertraubling, Germany

15 - Summer Breeze Open Air - Wittelshofen, Germany

17 - Pstereo - Trondheim, Norway

