TESTAMENT Release North American Tour Countdown Video

April 4, 2017, 10 minutes ago

news heavy metal testament

TESTAMENT Release North American Tour Countdown Video

Legendary bay area thrashers, Testament, will launch a massive North American tour on April 6th in support of their chart topping Brotherhood Of The Snake release. Joining them are legendary Brazilian death/thrashers Sepultura and genre defying stalwarts Prong. A new countdown video can be seen below:

To purchase tickets visit testamentlegions.com.

Tour dates:

April
6 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM
7 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX
8 - Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX
9 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX
10 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA
12 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL
13 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL
14 - House Of Blues - Lake Buena Vista, FL
15 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA
16 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC
19 - The National - Richmond, VA
20 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ
21 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA (New England Metal & Harcore Festival)
22 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY
23 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA
24 - Ram's Head Live - Baltimore, MD
26 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC
27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON
28 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI
29 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH
30 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

May
2 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL
3 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN
4 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD
6 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO
7 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT
9 - Roseland Theater - Portlant, OR
10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC
11 - Showbox Market - Seattle, WA
12 - The Revolution Concert House - Boise, ID
15 - Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ
16 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA
17 - Livewire - Scottsdale, AZ
18 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA
19 - Regency Ballroom - San Francsco, CA
20 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

Featured Audio

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

Featured Video

EPIC DEATH Unleashes 360 Degree Lyric Video

EPIC DEATH Unleashes 360 Degree Lyric Video

Latest Reviews