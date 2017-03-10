TESTAMENT To Release The Official Illustrated History Book; Video Trailer Streaming

Testament have joined forces with book imprint Rocket 88 for the upcoming release, The Official Illustrated History.

The full story of the Bay Area thrash kings as told by the band in their own words. Heavily illustrated with rare and candid photographs, memorabilia and using recently unearthed band archives from the halcyon days of heavy music in the early 1980s, this is the ultimate Testament book.

From The Legacy in 1987 through to 2016's Brotherhood Of The Snake, long time members Chuck Billy, Eric Peterson and Alex Skolnick tell Testament’s incredible history in full detail and glorious color. This large format, lavishly produced hardback book will only be for sale at testamentbook.com.

Chuck Billy talks about the upcoming book in the video trailer below. Check it out and stay tuned for updates.