TESTAMENT To Release Titans Of Creation Album In April; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed; Song Snippet Streaming
January 30, 2020, an hour ago
San Francisco Bay Area metallers, Testament, will release their new album, Titans Of Creation, on April 3 via Nuclear Blast, according to Apple.com.
Titans Of Creation was recorded with Juan Urteaga and mixed by veteran Andy Sneap. The cover artwork was created by Eliran Kantor. A sample of the song "Night Of The Witch" can be heard below.
Tracklisting:
"Children Of The Next Level"
"WWII"
"Dream Deceiver"
"Night Of The Witch"
"City Of Angels"
"Ishtars Gate"
"Symptoms"
"False Prophet"
"The Healers"
"Code Of Hammurabi"
"Curse Of Osiris"
"Catacombs"
Testament is set to embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates below.
Dates:
February
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryhuset
10 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus
11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
14 - Oberhausen, Denmark - Turbinenhalle
15 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli
18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
19 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall
20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
22 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie
25 - Milano, Italy - Live Club
27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
28 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
March
1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
4 - Dublin, UK - National Stadium
6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
10 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol