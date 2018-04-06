TETRARCH Announce Upcoming Headline Tour Dates

Metal's most notable recent breakout band, Tetrarch, burst onto the scene with the release of their most recent full-length album, Freak. The album immediately reached strong positions on several iTunes charts - debuting within the Top 200 chart, at #3 on the metal charts and #17 on the rock charts.



Tetrarch has announced their upcoming headline tour with support from Somewhere to Call Home, beginning May 19 in Tucson, AZ and coming to an end in Los Angeles, CA on June 3rd.

Guitarist Diamond Rowe says: "We are very excited to be hitting the road this spring. We will be doing a short little headlining run with our dudes in Somewhere to Call Home - a cool up-and-coming band from Albany, NY. We are going to be hitting a lot of new places on this tour that we haven't touched on in the past or on the DevilDriver tour at the end of last year, so we are excited to see and meet a lot of brand new people as well as play some songs from the record that we have never played live before!"

Dates:

May

19 - Tucson, AZ @ The Loudhouse

21 - Albuquerque. NM - The Launchpad

22 - San Antonio, TX - The Guillotine

23 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar

24 - Lafayette, LA - The District

25 - Dallas, TX - The Dirty 30

26 - Denver, CO - Lions Lair

27 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Loading Dock

30 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse

31 - Portland, OR - TBA

June

1 - Cupertino, CA - Xbar

2 - Bakersfield, CA - Jerry's Pizza & Bar

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go