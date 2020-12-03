TETRARCH Is On The Move Into 2021; SiriusXM Next Wave Virtual Concert Series Performance Announced; Sophomore Album, Unstable, Coming Soon

This year, the music industry experienced arguably its toughest year yet, battling many setbacks and standstills. But, tenacious and hardworking, Tetrarch refuses to waver - remaining on the move upward into 2021 with colossal achievements in tow.

Tetrarch closes out 2020 with a promising triumph - reaching #27 on the Mediabase Active Rock charts with their hit single “I’m Not Right”. Just two months ago, the Los Angeles-based four-piece reached the Top 40 and have remained a force to be reckoned with since, surpassing countless noteworthy contemporaries as they climb.

The steadfast trajectory of “I’m Not Right” at radio matches its impressive streaming numbers and the official music video’s YouTube views - with both boasting over 1.5 million streams and views individually and respectively. The track also held fast on SiriusXM Liquid Metal’s “Devil’s Dozen” for a staggering three months! Likewise, SiriusXM’s rock channel, Octane, has been a huge supporter of the band, recently surpassing the 500 spin mark.

More news on the SiriusXM front - just announced, Tetrarch will have a special performance showcased as part of the SiriusXM Next Wave Virtual Concert Series. The Liquid Metal Hard Attack Virtual Concert will feature Tetrarch’s performance, as well as performances from other artists, and debuts on December 14 at 6 PM, ET on Liquid Metal. For a full schedule and re-broadcast dates, click here.

In addition to these successes, Tetrarch lead guitarist Diamond Rowe and frontman/guitarist Josh Fore have both been nominated in Music Radar’s “Best Metal Guitarist of 2020” accolade. The deft duo is nominated alongside guitar greats Mark Morton, Willie Adler, Matt Heafy, Robb Flynn and many more.

Lead guitarist Diamond Rowe says: “We are thoroughly impressed with the year that we have had in the Tetrarch camp. 2020 has not been the best year for artists, but we have always been a band that tries to go out and make our own opportunities when circumstances may not permit and that’s just what we did with this year. I am extremely happy with what we achieved and it’s only a foreshadowing of what’s to come. We have so much in store for 2021 and we cannot wait to unleash this monster of a new album on the world.”

Experience Tetrarch via the official music video for “I’m Not Right”:

Tetrarch’s upcoming album, Unstable, is coming soon. The album was recorded earlier this year with producer Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Allegeon, Khemmis) and is due for release via Napalm Records, whom the band signed with in 2020.

Tetrarch is:

Josh Fore - vocals/guitar

Diamond Rowe - lead guitar

Ryan Lerner - bass

Ruben Limas - drums

(Photo - Guillermo Briceño)