TETRARCH Release “Pull The Trigger” Guitar Playthrough Video

Tetrarch have been kicking ass and taking names since the release of their brand new full-length album, Freak. Upon its release in late September, Freak reached strong positions on several iTunes charts - debuting within the Top 200 chart, at #3 on the metal charts and #17 on the rock charts - an impressive feat for any band, let alone an entirely independent one.

Today, Tetrarch are keeping things moving with the release of a brand new guitar playthrough video for the track "Pull The Trigger". Watch guitar duo Diamond Rowe and Josh Fore blaze through the track in perfect sync below:

With one listen it's clear - Tetrarch oozes raw, unbridled skill. The band's new album, Freak, amplifies the band's tried-and-true blend of intense metalcore riffage and driving drums with the dark vibes and haunting choruses of hooky modern hard rock. Tetrarch's most cited influences - ranging from bands such as heavy metal giants Slipknot and Trivium to hard rock darlings Mudvayne and Linkin Park - are evident but never replicated, as they stay true to their own unique mixture that appeals to any heavy music fan.



Freak was recorded with seasoned producer Dave Otero (Cattle Decaptitation, Allegeon, Khemmis) at the helm, who brought out the band's profound heaviness without sacrificing the catchy, melodic edge that has hooked the band's impressive underground fanbase. The resulting sound is crushing enough to fit on any heavy metal bill, but catchy enough to land confidently in commercial radio rotation.

Tracklisting:

“Freak”

“Spit”

“Pull The Trigger”

“Mary”

“Oddity”

“Break The Trend”

“Please Let Me Be”

“Torn Apart”

“Oddity” video: