TETRARCH Signs Lucrative Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records

Trailblazing metal band, Tetrarch, has signed a lucrative worldwide deal with Napalm Records prior to the release of their sophomore full-length album, Unstable.

Fierce individuality and a fearless embrace of the outsider are at the heart of Tetrarch, a band equally defined by metallic power and melodic hooks. Seamlessly blending technical chops and aggressive ferocity with menacing groove and massive choruses, Tetrarch obliterates musical barriers. The band’s tireless hard work and relentless determination has established Tetrarch as one of the top up and coming bands in heavy music, catching the attention of major media.

Tetrarch lead guitarist Diamond Rowe says regarding the signing: “None of us in Tetrarch have ever been shy about the goals that we have for this band. Therefore, it is no secret that since the beginning we have always made our goal to become one of the biggest modern metal bands of this generation. We are extremely excited to have found a partner for this journey with Napalm Records, and it is very apparent that they believe in us to the same degree. They are ready and willing to work with us however necessary to take Tetrarch to the top. We look forward to continuing this ride with them.”

Vocalist/guitarist Josh Fore adds: “We in Tetrarch have always strived to surround ourselves with a team that shares our same vision and goals. We have found that partner in Napalm Records, and I am so stoked for what the future holds together as we take on the next chapter of this Tetrarch journey!”

Bassist Ryan Lerner says: “I am incredibly excited to partner with Napalm Records. We instantly clicked with the team over there, so it feels good to join forces.”

Drummer Ruben Limas: “We’ve always dreamt about being one of the biggest metal bands out there. I’m excited that Napalm Records have joined us on this journey. They are excited to work with us and help take our band to the top and I am stoked for what the future holds for us.” / “En Tetrarch siempre hemos soñado con ser una de las bandas más grandes del mundo y estoy feliz de que Napalm Records ha entiendo esto y se ha unido a esta visión. Nos espera un gran futuro juntos.”

Napalm Records Managing Director Thomas Caser states: “Welcome Tetrarch - undoubtedly the hottest newcomer and soon to be a house-hold name in the Metal world! They are fresh and exciting, and we are proud and thrilled to work this amazing band!”

Tetrarch’s Unstable was recorded earlier this year with producer Dave Otero (Cattle Decaptitation, Allegeon, Khemmis). The first single from the album, “I’m Not Right,” has already achieved phenomenal success at both metal and mainstream radio across the country. The video for the track has also garnered more than 1.2 million views in just two months.

Stream/download “I’m Not Right” here, watch the video below:

Stay tuned for more exciting Tetrarch news coming very soon.

Tetrarch is:

Josh Fore - vocals/guitar

Diamond Rowe - lead guitar

Ryan Lerner - bass

Ruben Limas - drums

(Photos - Jeremy Saffer)