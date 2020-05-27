Texas’ ÆTERNAL REQUIEM Records Analog In Finland With CHILDREN OF BODOM Producer; Video

Folk/power metal band Æternal Requiem travelled from Texas to Finland to make a dream come true to record with Children of Bodom producer Anssi Kippo. They recorded the Rise album in 9.5 days on analog tape since the producer has abandoned all digital recording. The unique experience was captured on video and just released as a documentary online. Viewers are finding it inspiring, educational and funny.

Kippo wrote a detailed case study at this location.

Rise CDs are available to purchase here.