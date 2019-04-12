TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Announces Haulin Moonshine North American Tour

Texas Hippie Coalition (THC) has announced a hefty batch of tour dates stretching into June of this year. The band recently announced their new record label home, Entertainment One (eOne), and will release their new album, High In The Saddle, next month.

Tour dates:

April

18 - Greeley, CO - Moxie Theater

19 - Denver, CO - Buffalo Rose

20 - CO Springs, CO - Sunshine studio

21 - Salt lake city, UT - The Royal

24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

26 - Spoke, WA - Cruisers

28 - Sacramento, CA - The Boardwalk

30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

May

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

8 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

11 - Gillette, WY - Cam-plex

12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

14 - Green Bay, WI - Riverside Ballroom

18 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

22 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

24 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli's

25 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Every Buddy's

26 - Dubuque, IA - Mississippi Moon

28 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

29 - Akron, OH - Empire

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

31 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

June

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

2 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Craft house

5 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

7 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

8 - Jacksonville, NC - Tar-heals

9 - Johnson City, TN - OT’s

19 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dogg Saloon

20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

21 - Dallas, TX - GMBG

Get tickets here.

Texas Hippie Coalition recently released a new song called “Moonshine”, which is available on all digital platforms. "Moonshine" is also available as an iTunes instant grat track, meaning fans who pre-order the new LP on iTunes will receive the track as an instant download. Listen to the song below.

"When you hear the word moonshine, the first thing that comes to mind is usually a mason jar filled with Grandpa’s creek water," says frontman Big Dad Ritch. "This is a different kind of moonshine."

"Many men throughout time have referred to their woman (sweet thang) as their sweet sunshine. Me being a creature of darkness and a lord of the night, I do all my dirty deeds under the moonlight. And when I talk about my baby girl, my sweet thang, I refer to her as my MOONSHINE..."

THC will release High In The Saddle, on May 31. High In The Saddle is a record full of unashamed, full-throttle ass kicking. It’s the band’s second pairing with producer Bob Marlette (Black Stone Cherry, Rob Zombie) and sixth album overall, on the heels of their #2 Billboard Heatseekers slab, Dark Side of Black. Pre-orders are available now.

Album number six kicks off with the alarmingly catchy slither of “Moonshine.” It oozes everything THC stands for and smells like. A true THC manifesto, if ever there was one: swampy grooves, Crüe type partying, and a Man in Black style saga.

Backyard barbeques, barroom brawls, tent revivals, and big rock festivals alike are suitable environments for the Red Dirt Metal of THC, a band with a sound so devilishly electrifying that they had to come up with a new genre to describe it.

Big Dad Ritch captains this pirate ship of bikers, outlaws, troubadours, and hellraisers, welcoming all comers to the THC party with gregarious charisma and Southern charm. Across a half dozen albums, countless club gigs, and show-stealing performances at Rockstar Mayhem, THC has spread the good word of big riffs, big hooks, and wild times.

Ritch puts the band’s evolution in Old West terms. “In the beginning, you’re an outlaw looking for direction. You gotta get the best guys for the job behind you,” he explains. “Now we know how to rob banks, how to rob stagecoaches, and how to rob trains.”

“I’m just out to have fun, man,” Ritch says with genuine modesty. “I never look at this as something I have to do. It’s something I /get/ to do. I just thank the Lord above that He has given me this talent that has allowed me to garner these wonderful things in life.”

Tracklisting:

"Moonshine"

"Dirty Finger"

"Bring It Baby"

"Ride Or Die"

"Tongue Like A Devil"

"Why Aren't You Listening"

"Stevie Nicks"

"BullsEye"

"Tell It From The Ground"

"Blue Lights On"

"Moonshine":