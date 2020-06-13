TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Will Live Stream Oklahoma Show Later This Month

"We're partnerin' up with The Sacred Herb LLC to bring you THC's Party On The Patio," says Texas Hippie Coalition. "Happening June 26th in Sapulpa, OK on Historic Route 66. Party starts at High Noon and features an acoustic set (at 4:20 pm) and High volume set (at 8:00 pm). A $10 donation at the gate gets you in. THC family reunion! Make your plans to be there now."

"We will be live streaming this event with a virtual tip jar if you can't be there in person. More details to come. Be sure to RSVP (via THC's Facebook page) in order to get the link."