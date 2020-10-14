THANATOPSIS Streaming Title Track From Upcoming Initiation Album

California's Thanatopsis have unleashed the title track off their upcoming debut album "Initiation" due out October 23, 2020 via Extreme Metal Music to follow their four independently released demos between 1993-1997.

The band comments about the song:

"The title track of the album, a banger of a song made for headbanging, with technical elements as well. From hidden cults to overt street violence, this song details the initiation into a gang connected to the cult, by means of shooting human targets. Once again, an infiltration ensues."

After a hiatus, 3/4 of the band has reunited along with the new addition of drummer Jason Borton (Jungle Rot, Arkaik) to offer their debut full-length, which features past recordings that are given a second life and a chance to be heard by a broader audience along with new unheard material. The album was recorded at Trident Studios with renowned producer Juan Urteaga (Exodus, Testament, Machine Head).

The overall album experience shares eight old school thrash/death metal influenced tracks that are an emotionally twisted ride of violently catchy brutality. With themes that include corruption, occultism, murder, revolt, and loss of faith, Thanatopsis delivers an album that keeps the listener engaged from start to finish, with a sound unlike any other.

The band comments: "It has been a long time in the making and we are very excited to present to the world the first official full-length Thanatopsis album Initiation. This album contains timeless songs that fans, both old and new, will appreciate. Bringing our sound to the masses has been a collective dream of ours for a long time. In a scene that is saturated with bands, we are proud to release something that is unique in character to the metal world at large."

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“The Age Of Silence”

“Embodiment”

“Consequence”

“Malfated”

“Initiation”

“Your Demise”

“Grim”

“Suffer System”

"Initiation":

“Embodiment”: