THE 69 EYES - Behind The Lyrics; New West End Album Trailer Streaming

September 25, 2019, 34 minutes ago

The 69 Eyes recently unleashed their 30-year anniversary album, West End. In this new trailer, Jyrki 69 talks about the inspiration behind the lyrics on the new album:

The digipak edition of the new album includes a special documentary about the band’s 30-year history, directed by Ville Lipiäinen. Get a first impression below:

Get your copy of the digipak (including the album + Blu-Ray with a special band documentary directed by Ville Lipiäinen) or digital download, here. Special bundles with vinyl / CD-digipack / t-shirt / hoodie, are available for Europe and North America.

West End tracklisting:

"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth)
"27 & Done"
"Black Orchid"
"Change"
"Burn Witch Burn"
"Cheyenna"
"The Last House On The Left" (Feat. Wednesday 13, Calico Cooper & Dani Filth)
"Death & Desire"
"Outsiders"
"Be Here Now"
"Hell Has No Mercy"

"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth) video:

"Black Orchid" lyric video:

"Cheyenna" video:

"27 & Done" video:

In November, The 69 Eyes will hit the road to play a European tour and have announced the German gothic rock institution Lacrimas Profundere as support for their West End Tour 2019. You will find all tour dates here.



