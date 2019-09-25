THE 69 EYES - Behind The Lyrics; New West End Album Trailer Streaming
The 69 Eyes recently unleashed their 30-year anniversary album, West End. In this new trailer, Jyrki 69 talks about the inspiration behind the lyrics on the new album:
The digipak edition of the new album includes a special documentary about the band’s 30-year history, directed by Ville Lipiäinen. Get a first impression below:
Get your copy of the digipak (including the album + Blu-Ray with a special band documentary directed by Ville Lipiäinen) or digital download, here. Special bundles with vinyl / CD-digipack / t-shirt / hoodie, are available for Europe and North America.
West End tracklisting:
"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth)
"27 & Done"
"Black Orchid"
"Change"
"Burn Witch Burn"
"Cheyenna"
"The Last House On The Left" (Feat. Wednesday 13, Calico Cooper & Dani Filth)
"Death & Desire"
"Outsiders"
"Be Here Now"
"Hell Has No Mercy"
"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth) video:
"Black Orchid" lyric video:
"Cheyenna" video:
"27 & Done" video:
In November, The 69 Eyes will hit the road to play a European tour and have announced the German gothic rock institution Lacrimas Profundere as support for their West End Tour 2019. You will find all tour dates here.