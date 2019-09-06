THE 69 EYES Discuss How It All Began At Club Tavastia; Video

Only one week left to go until the fangs of the Helsinki Vampires will sink into your flesh. Friday, the 13th is approaching and soon, The 69 Eyes will release their 30-years-anniversary album West End.

As a last appetizer before next week's feast (including the release of the "Two Horns Up" music video featuring Dani Filth), today the band unveiled their last behind the scenes trailer, in which they speak about how the members first met at the legendary Tavastia club in Helsinki and how their story evolved from there:

"Playing live is the primary format of the art of rock ‘n’ roll. Living on the road is a privileged lifestyle. The road is my home where I belong," says the voc-A-list Jyrki 69.

Get your copy of the digipak (including the album + Blu-Ray with a special band documentary directed by Ville Lipiäinen) or digital download, here. Special bundles with vinyl / CD-digipack / t-shirt / hoodie, are available for Europe and North America.

West End tracklisting:

"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth)

"27 & Done"

"Black Orchid"

"Change"

"Burn Witch Burn"

"Cheyenna"

"The Last House On The Left" (Feat. Wednesday 13, Calico Cooper & Dani Filth)

"Death & Desire"

"Outsiders"

"Be Here Now"

"Hell Has No Mercy"

"Black Orchid" lyric video:

"Cheyenna" video:

"27 & Done" video:

In November, The 69 Eyes will hit the road to play a European tour and have announced the German gothic rock institution Lacrimas Profundere as support for their West End Tour 2019. You will find all tour dates here.

(Photo - Pasi Klemetti)