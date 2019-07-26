THE 69 EYES Launch Official Music Video For "Cheyenna" Single; West End Album Pre-Order Underway

Finland's dark rockers, The 69 Eyes, have started the pre-order for their 12th studio album, West End, out on September 13 via Nuclear Blast. Get your copy of the digipak (including the album + Blu-Ray with a special band documentary directed by Ville Lipiäinen) or digital download, here (vinyl pre-order will be available soon).

In addition, the Helsinki Vampires have unveiled their second single, "Cheyenna". Jyrki 69 reveals the following about his lyrics: "When I heard the demo of the song, I had the chorus for 'Cheyenna' immediately in my mind. It was like a wind whispering or a canyon echoing her name from the past. Who was she? A Native American princess? As I googled the name, it turned out that a lot of American girls under that name have gone missing. A female ghost rider story was born! Cheyenna is freedom's child - forever."

Download or stream "Cheyenna" here. A video for the song can be seen below.

West End tracklisting:

"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth)

"27 & Done"

"Black Orchid"

"Change"

"Burn Witch Burn"

"Cheyenna"

"The Last House On The Left" (Feat. Wednesday 13, Calico Cooper & Dani Filth)

"Death & Desire"

"Outsiders"

"Be Here Now"

"Hell Has No Mercy"

"Cheyenna" video:

"27 & Done" video:

Trailers:

In November, The 69 Eyes will hit the road to play a European tour and have announced the German gothic rock institution Lacrimas Profundere as support for their West End Tour 2019. You will find all tour dates here.

(Photo - Pasi Klemetti)