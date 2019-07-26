THE 69 EYES Launch Official Music Video For "Cheyenna" Single; West End Album Pre-Order Underway
July 26, 2019, 30 minutes ago
Finland's dark rockers, The 69 Eyes, have started the pre-order for their 12th studio album, West End, out on September 13 via Nuclear Blast. Get your copy of the digipak (including the album + Blu-Ray with a special band documentary directed by Ville Lipiäinen) or digital download, here (vinyl pre-order will be available soon).
In addition, the Helsinki Vampires have unveiled their second single, "Cheyenna". Jyrki 69 reveals the following about his lyrics: "When I heard the demo of the song, I had the chorus for 'Cheyenna' immediately in my mind. It was like a wind whispering or a canyon echoing her name from the past. Who was she? A Native American princess? As I googled the name, it turned out that a lot of American girls under that name have gone missing. A female ghost rider story was born! Cheyenna is freedom's child - forever."
Download or stream "Cheyenna" here. A video for the song can be seen below.
West End tracklisting:
"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth)
"27 & Done"
"Black Orchid"
"Change"
"Burn Witch Burn"
"Cheyenna"
"The Last House On The Left" (Feat. Wednesday 13, Calico Cooper & Dani Filth)
"Death & Desire"
"Outsiders"
"Be Here Now"
"Hell Has No Mercy"
"Cheyenna" video:
"27 & Done" video:
Trailers:
In November, The 69 Eyes will hit the road to play a European tour and have announced the German gothic rock institution Lacrimas Profundere as support for their West End Tour 2019. You will find all tour dates here.
(Photo - Pasi Klemetti)