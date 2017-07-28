THE 69 EYES Release “Jet Fighter Plane” Official 360 ° Video

The 69 Eyes have released a 360 ° video for “Jet Fighter Plane”. The video was shot and produced in collaboration with Nokia Technologies and Tampere University of Applied Sciences (TAMK). To view the video on your computer, use the Chrome browser and to view the video on Android devices, use the YouTube app. Unfortunately, viewers who use the YouTube iOS app will hear stereo audio instead of spatial audio.

“Jet Fighter Plane” is taken from the band’s album Universal Monsters.