THE 69 EYES To Release West End Album In September; "27 & Done" Music Video Streaming; Tour Dates Announced

The 69 Eyes will release their new studio album, West End, on September 13 via Nuclear Blast. The pre-order for the physical and digital editions of the album will start soon. A video for the first single, "27 & Done", can be seen below.

This year marks their 30th band anniversary, but The 69 Eyes aren't slowing down yet. This 12th full-length record, featuring top notch guest vocalists such as Cradle Of Filth's Dani Filth, Wednesday 13 and Beastö Blancö's Calico Cooper, consists of 11 up-tempo rock anthems full of heaviness, black memento mori moments and dark humour and sees the band dancing in the ruins of our world.

“The title West End evokes a dark image - when something dies, something new comes up and we all have to change in order to stay alive", singer Jyrki 69 explains. "I feel like this planet is on some turning point. The end of the western world is near and the question is: What is happening when the west ends..? The title has multiple meanings for us… but be assured it has definitely nothing to do with The Pet Shop Boys or London..."

As a first taster for the new album, the band reveals the music video for "27 & Done", directed by Los Angeles-based Vicente Cordero. The clip features excerpts from the horror film The 27 Club by Cleopatra Entertainment which will be out on June 13.

"The track deals with the idea of Hollywood and everyone coming there to make their dreams come true, but it’s very seldom that they succeed and this is something you can see there everywhere", Jyrki 69 contemplates. "It’s a place that makes you desperate and I wanted to get these dark vibes into the song. But on the other hand the track is also a celebration of life – we should be excited to be here and everybody’s a legend and they should realise that we should enjoy what we do instead of worry what other people think.”

But of course there's even more to come - because what would a 30-year-anniversary celebration be without the announcement of a huge European tour? After having returned to the United States this spring for their first tour there in ten years, the Helsinki Vampires will also haunt Europe on these dates:

November

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Moritzbastei

3 - Berlin, Germany – SO36

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

6 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann Club

8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Halle)

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meat Factory

11 - Wroclaw, Poland - Stary Klasztor

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

13 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Atelier Babylon

14 - Vienna, Austria - Chelsea

16 - Parma, Italy - Campus Music Industry

17 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

19 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

20 - Paris, France - Backstage by the Mill

21 - London, England - The Garage

23 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

24 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom

In addition to these dates, the band will also play several shows in Finland with more to be announced soon:

May

25 - Lahti, Finland - Club Chicago

June

2 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

8 - Jämsä, Finland - HD International Rally

9 - Hyvinkää, Finland - Rockfest

July

26 - Oulu, Finland – Qstock

18-20 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival

27 - Kuopio, Finland - Kuopiorock

March

3 - Karvia, Finland - Karvia-päivät

30 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

(Band photo - Pasi Klemetti)