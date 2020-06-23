THE AGONIST Singer VICKY PSARAKIS Posts Vocal Cover Of LEONARD COHEN's "Hallelujah" (Video)

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis has checked in with the following:

"If I had to choose a favorite song of all time, this would be it. I first heard Jeff Buckley's version of 'Hallelujah' and I was immediately pulled in by the darkness and beauty within the lyrics and the melody. I've been singing it for over 10 years now and I knew that one day I would cover it.

Big thanks to Adōn Fanion for the piano arrangement, and Christian Donaldson for the vocal mix. This is the result and I couldn't be happier.

Today's the day I turn 32 and I wanted to share this special moment with you in this way.

I appreciate you. I thank you. And I love you."

September 2019 saw The Agonist release their sixth studio album, Orphans, via Rodeostar Records. With Orphans the band delivered their most extreme, melodic, and larger-than-life sounding record to date.

The band recently unveiled the video for the title track of Orphans. Filmed in haunting black and white, the video dances between striking, dramatic and abstract images of frontwoman Vicky Psarakis as she delivers the eerie message of the track: “The story behind 'Orphans' was inspired by the novel, We Have Always Lived In The Castle, by Shirley Jackson. It emphasizes the feeling of "not belonging" and the social and physical isolation that comes as a result of that. Even though we've all felt like outcasts at some point in our lives, it's important to remember that we're never truly alone and that there's always someone there for you. We're all "orphans", but we're in this life together.”

