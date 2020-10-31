THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS, Guitarist CODY JOHNSTONE Cover "Ghostbusters" (Video)

October 31, 2020, 39 minutes ago

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis has closed out October with another Halloween oriented video:

"I ain't afraid of no ghost! 'Ghostbusters' goes metal?! We've got french horns, guitar solos, power metal vocals, a breakdown, lasers and even Slimer joining us in this one. Go watch Cody Johnstone and me be absolutely ridiculous!"

Check out the duo's covers of 'Sally's Song' from The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Devin Townsend Band's "Vampira" below.



